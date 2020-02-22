TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380,689 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of TD Ameritrade worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMTD. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. G.Research cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

