Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 656,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $24,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,861,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Premier by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 148,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 93,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

