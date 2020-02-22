Jennison Associates LLC Has $21.84 Million Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 518,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 74.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

