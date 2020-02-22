Jennison Associates LLC Sells 115,886 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115,886 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $20,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

