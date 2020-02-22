Jennison Associates LLC Has $24.44 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $49.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.