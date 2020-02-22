Jennison Associates LLC Has $20.91 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

In other news, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $30,344.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $437,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,179 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

