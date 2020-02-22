Jennison Associates LLC Has $21.24 Million Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.57% of MGP Ingredients worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

MGPI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

