Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,107 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

BY stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $747.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

