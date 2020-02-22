Jennison Associates LLC Has $25.19 Million Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $25,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $148.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

