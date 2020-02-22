Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Diamondback Energy worth $25,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $76.40 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

