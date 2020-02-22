Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 276,907 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,275,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $160,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $7,454,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 592,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,987,776.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.