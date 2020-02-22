Jennison Associates LLC Buys 7,638 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.73% of Fate Therapeutics worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FATE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

FATE opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,804.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.