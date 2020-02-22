Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 14,547 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $26,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after purchasing an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,996,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $104.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 264.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,286 shares of company stock worth $5,167,948. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

