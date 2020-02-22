Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Stake Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,202 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Gardner Denver worth $26,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Gardner Denver by 40.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,167,000 after buying an additional 1,216,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver in the first quarter worth $14,879,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gardner Denver by 1,068.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 198,025 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Gardner Denver by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 612,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 136,721 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gardner Denver by 13.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after buying an additional 136,580 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of GDI opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

