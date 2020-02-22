First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $27,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 49,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,459 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.