Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 43,169 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,635 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of SEA worth $27,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

SE stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.