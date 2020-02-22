Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 31,480 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Aptiv worth $31,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $90.07 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

