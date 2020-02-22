Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 398,560 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,560 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $33,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1,476.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after buying an additional 2,604,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after buying an additional 63,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2,289.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 2,228,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 10,575.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 1,328,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $15.10 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

