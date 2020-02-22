Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 233,373 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.54% of Glaukos worth $30,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.46 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

