Jennison Associates LLC Has $28.14 Million Stock Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,759 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.56% of Axis Capital worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.25%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

