Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $30,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,921,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,602 shares in the company, valued at $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock worth $574,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 697.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

