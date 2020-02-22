Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.31% of Varonis Systems worth $31,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,794,000 after acquiring an additional 568,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214,762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Varonis Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,471. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

