Jennison Associates LLC Buys 7,112 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,261,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $32,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 1.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

