Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Union Bankshares worth $32,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $35.14 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

