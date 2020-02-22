Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,792 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $31,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $300.39 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $169.06 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

