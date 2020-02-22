Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $28,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Compass Point lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of IRT opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

