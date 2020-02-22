Jennison Associates LLC Sells 69,239 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,239 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Brighthouse Financial worth $31,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.06. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.