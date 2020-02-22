Day & Ennis LLC Has $494,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 179,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 215,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Golub Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

