Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 736 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

EV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

