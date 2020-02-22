iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 45,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYZ opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

