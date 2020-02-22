ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 342.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,487.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,906 shares of company stock worth $6,222,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.