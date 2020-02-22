Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PYPL opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

