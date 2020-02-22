Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $334.94 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.27. The company has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.