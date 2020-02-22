Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,531 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 670.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 494,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

