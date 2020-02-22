Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 14,589 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,912,000 after purchasing an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,380,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.43 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

