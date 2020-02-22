Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $90.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.37.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

