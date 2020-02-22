Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $48,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

UPS stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

