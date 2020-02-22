Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 1,467 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Trustmark worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,967 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Trustmark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

