Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

SYK opened at $224.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.22. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

