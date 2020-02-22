Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Hain Celestial Group worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of HAIN opened at $26.79 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

