Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 557,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 177,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of WEC opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $103.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.