Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -294.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn Inc has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

