231,007 Shares in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 231,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 78.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 110.18, a current ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

