Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 621 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Target by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 228,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Target by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Target by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Target by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

