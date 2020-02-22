Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

