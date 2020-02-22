Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

