General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

