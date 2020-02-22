Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kirby by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.