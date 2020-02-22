Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,464 Shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex Int’l were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Standex Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXI. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of SXI opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $83.18.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

