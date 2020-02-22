UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.69. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $134.16 and a twelve month high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

